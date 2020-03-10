Warmer Than Average Through Late March

As we head through the rest of March, it looks like we will see above average temperatures.

The latest outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center shows a high chance temperatures stay above average through the next 2 weeks. We are forecasting high temperatures to stay in the 60s and 70s through the next 7 days, and overnight lows staying above 50°. A latest look at CIPS analog guidance shows a less than 30% chance of seeing a temperature below 32° in Alabama through the next 2 weeks. That doesn’t mean we’re done with the cold snaps though.

Typically, our last freeze comes in late March to mid April across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. It’s certainly possible we’ve seen our last freeze of the season, but history says there could be one more cold snap before we’re done with the cold air.

– Alex Puckett

