Have you been dealing with allergies? Warming days may be to blame for a longer allergy season across our area.

Since 1970 the time between our last spring freeze and the first freeze has increased by 14 days. This means that the growing season has increased. Therefore, pollen and allergy season has also been increasing.

As warmer temperatures continue to occur earlier in the spring and linger into the fall, the growing season will continue to increase. Lengthening the allergy season, and the amount of time that allergy sufferers will have to deal with symptoms.