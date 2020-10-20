Warm Temperatures Hanging Around For the Next Several Days

We hit 80° at Huntsville International Airport on Monday afternoon. This was the seventh day this month at or above the 80° mark. Overall temperatures are slightly above normal for the month with an average high of 75°8. Look for more warm this week.

For the next seven days, we stay at or above the average high of 74°. We’ll be in the lower 80s through Thursday with middle to upper 70s Friday through the weekend. A weak cold front might bring us a few showers by then, but a significant rain isn’t in the forecast.

Why So Warm?

This a summer pattern with a strong ridge of high pressure along the east coast. A southerly wind warms our temperatures into the lower 80s each afternoon through Thursday. Until that ridge breaks down, we’ll stay above average across the Tennessee Valley.

Large Summer-Like Ridge Along the East Coast

Looking For Cooler Air?

We don’t have any in the forecast until the week of Halloween. A cold front swings through here bringing some steadier rain then cooler air. We dip back below average by then. This is for October 28 through November 4.

Temperatures Below Average the week of Halloween

