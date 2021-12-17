Warm Stretch Ending Soon

December 2021 has been one of the warmest on record. We tied another record high on Thursday with a temperature of 73°. Thirteen of sixteen days reached 60° or greater in the month of December. It will end over the weekend. Here is a look at Sunday’s map.

After a soggy Saturday, colder air returns on Sunday. This will not be an Arctic boundary. Temperatures return to our seasonal average as we get closer to Christmas Day. Two more days of 60s and 70s then a reality check for the Tennessee Valley!

Rain and storms are likely Saturday then we return to a drier and cooler stretch next week!

Ben Smith