Warm, Rainy, & Cold….In That Order!

Our weather pattern is all over the place in the coming days! We hit 75° on Tuesday afternoon. Expect a similar forecast today before a strong cold front changes things again!

A cold front brings rain to the Tennessee Valley early Thursday lasting through the early afternoon. It won’t bring strong storms, but it will drop our temperatures later this week. Here is a look at the timing for rain as you plan your Thursday.

Futurecast shows rain for the morning commute Thursday. Look for a soggy lunch hour. Rain chances decrease from west to east through the afternoon and evening. Cooler temperatures take over Thursday night and Friday!

8am Thursday

Noon Thursday

3pm Thursday

It Gets Cold Again!

Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs only reach the middle 50s! That is about 10 degrees below the average for this time of year. That will translate to at least two mornings with lows in the lower 30s. High school playoff action will be cold Friday night!





Ben Smith