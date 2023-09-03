Labor Day weekend has shaped up to be nice across the entire area, with a mix of sunshine and clouds along with highs in the 80s.

Heading into the Labor Day Holiday, the weather is forecast to remain quiet for the majority of the Tennessee Valley. A boundary will will approach from the west increasing the moisture content over the region. Isolated showers will be possible for areas closest to the boundary, mainly west of I-65.

If you have plans for this Holiday, many will just see a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than what we observed this weekend as warmer filters in. Highs are forecast to near 90 degrees in most locations, though some could warm in the low 90s.

The warm temperatures are forecast to continue through the end of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This ridge will support a surge of warmer air into the region along with slightly humid air.

Tennessee Valley could see above-average temperatures this Fall

The normal high temperature for the first week of September in Huntsville is 89 degrees. While highs are forecast to be slightly warmer than average they will be nearly close to records. The records Monday through Friday range from 105 to 108 degrees.

Look ahead to September:

Looking ahead to the rest of the month, during a normal September temperatures will begin to cool. The average temperature, a combination of highs and lows, for Huntsville, is 74.9 degrees. The warmest on record was in 1925 when the average temperature was 83.5 degrees. It was also during this year that many of the high temperatures mentioned above were recorded.

Normally during the month of September Huntsville observes nearly 3.50 inches. So far this year, Huntsville has recorded 36.04 inches of rain, which has led to a rain deficit of 1.4 inches.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has released its outlooks for the month of September. They are predicting the Tennessee Valley will see above-average temperatures this fall and there is an equal chance for above or below-normal rainfall.

The CPC is predicting the area has a 50-60 percent chance of above-average temperatures. When looking at the precipitation outlook, CPC predicts the area has an equal chance for either above or below-normal rainfall. Remember, just because above-average temperatures are favored, we can still see cold air. Also, even though drier conditions may be favored, we can still see heavy rain events.