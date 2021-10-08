Warm College Football Saturday On Tap

It will be warm and dry in Auburn for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Temperatures will start out in the 80s around kickoff, and the sky remains clear through the game, keeping things sunny and warm. Alabama’s game against Texas A&M will start out just as warm despite the 7 PM kickoff, with temperatures dropping into the 70s by the time the 4th quarter wraps up. You can catch both of those games right here on WHNT, and be sure to stay tuned after the Auburn game for our College Football special with Rocco and Olivia! Alabama A&M have a warm homecoming game in store, as they host Deion Sanders and Jackson State for their homecoming game. UNA is the only team that could deal with some rain this weekend, as they take on North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. You can catch the UNA game on North Alabama’s CW WHDF at noon. For more on weekend weather across the Tennessee Valley, check out our latest forecast discussion.

