Warm and Mostly Dry This Week

An upper level ridge will build in across the Gulf Coast states this week, leading to dry and warm weather through the end of the week in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

This ridge will suppress rainfall, and lead to temperatures running 10-15° above average by the end of the week.

To our west, a strong upper level low and subsequent surface low and cold front will likely trigger a multi-day severe weather event across parts of the Southern Plains and Ozarks.

The ridge will remain in place here through the end of this week, keeping our severe weather risk to our west. The ridge breaks down enough by early next week to allow for some showers and storms to return to the forecast. It’s too early to say whether we’d get a severe weather risk by next week, but we do usually start to see severe weather chances trend up in March, and peak in April.

That’s not to say we’re forecasting severe weather anytime soon. It just means that, at least usually, we would be expecting to see a chance for severe weather sometime later this month, or at least by the end of April.

