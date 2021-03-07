Warm And Dry Weather To Continue This Week

As we head through the rest of the week, an upper level ridge builds in across the Southeast, leading to dry and warmer than average weather.

That ridge keeps us dry and warmer than average for most of this week. Highs trend into the 70s by mid-week, and we could see highs approaching 15° above average by Friday.

As we head into the weekend, the upper level ridge flattens out a bit as an upper level disturbance moves into the Southern Plains from the Pacific Northwest. That flattening could lead to a couple of showers. The bigger upper level disturbance makes its way towards the Southeast by Sunday, bringing our next best chance of meaningful rain.

A ridge like this will keep our weather quiet for now, but eventually things will get more active this Spring. The CIPS Analog guidance suggests that this next upper-level disturbance could bring some severe weather across the Southern Plains and/or Southeast.

For now, it’s just something to keep an eye on, but the further we get into March and April, the more likely severe weather usually is for us.

