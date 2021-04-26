Warm And Dry To Start The Week; More Storms Before The Weekend

The weather through Wednesday of this week looks pretty nice. We stay nice and dry, and temperatures run into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. As high pressure keeps our weather quiet over the next couple of days, storms are likely across the Plains as a dryline sets up over the start of this week.

Some severe storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, especially across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

A cold front catches up with the dryline and moves into the Deep South Thursday into early Friday. This will bring us our next round of rain and thunderstorms. We’re probably looking at an inch or two of rain between Noon Thursday and Noon Friday.

As far as severe weather goes, this setup doesn’t really stand out at the moment. It appears that both weak shear and a lack of instability would limit storms from having much severe weather potential here. Having said that, there is some level of support for severe weather in the CIPS analogs, mainly to our south where the better instability would be.

While I don’t really expect this to be a big severe weather event for us, the fact the CIPS Analogs are popping something in the region means we can’t take our eyes off this either. We’ll monitor things over the next few days and let you know if our thinking changes.

Temperatures dip behind the front Thursday, but we rebound back into the 80s by the start of next week. Outside of the cold front this week, I don’t see any other rain chances over the next 7 days.

