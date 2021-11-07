Wanda now a Post-Tropical Cyclone



Latest information on Tropical Storm Wanda

Wanda is now a Post-Tropical Storm in the Northern Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. This system is continuing to accelerate northeastward at 25 mph through the northern Atlantic. Although this system will not impact the United States, it will bring some active weather to portions of Ireland early next week.

Supplemental Name List

No tropical systems are expected to form in the Atlantic the next week. The Atlantic Hurricane Season continues through November 30th and we have come to the end of this hurricane season’s name list. What this means is that if another storm were to form, we start at the beginning of the supplementary list of names.