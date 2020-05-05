Very Cool Air On The Way

Typically, we’re starting to see temperatures in the 80s as we head through early May, but not this year! A couple of shots of cool air are on the way this week.



Check out high temperatures forecast for the rest of this week!

Well below avg temps through the next 7 days

There are two strong cold fronts ahead of us.



The first front moved through Tuesday evening, dropping us into the 60s on Wednesday (some spots will struggle to get out of the 50s where we stay more cloudy). We’ll briefly warm up again ahead of the next front on Thursday, but tumble again with rain likely on Friday.



By the weekend, it’s downright chilly! Expect temperatures as cold as the 30s and 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings.



Frost is not out of the question!

That’s right. I said FROST! This probably won’t be a heavy frost, but we could certainly see temperatures dip low enough to kill sensitive plants on Friday and Saturday nights. The record low on Sunday morning in Huntsville is 36°, set back in 1923. We’ll be dangerously close to that record to kick off Mother’s Day.

– Alex Puckett

