Brace yourself, because some very cold arctic air is set to arrive in our area this weekend. This really cold air will settle in on Saturday behind a cold front swinging through Friday night.

Winds behind the front will also pick up, making it feel even colder than what the thermometer reads. Wind chills will fall into the upper teens and low 20s on Saturday morning. Wind chills will remain near or below freezing through the day on Saturday.

During this cold spell, be sure to remember to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes. People and pets need to be in warm environments. If your pets can not be brought inside, then a warm shelter should be provided for them. If you have any plants that are outside and sensitive to the cold, then they should also be brought in. Do not forget about any exposed pipes that may need to be covered, and you may consider dripping your faucets to keep your pipes from freezing over.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Forecast

Be sure to bundle up this weekend, if you are planning to be outside. Especially if you have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Huntsville. Watch for signs of Hypothermia and Frostbite if you have to spend long periods of time out in the cold. Not only will it be cold Saturday, but there will also be a chance for snow.