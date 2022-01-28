Get ready for frigid conditions across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. We start with a gusty northwest wind Friday afternoon. That will drop us into the middle to upper teens Saturday morning.

Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

These are your air temperatures. What will it really feel like? It will be dangerous to spend an extended amount of time outside early Saturday. Even during the afternoon it won’t be a ‘picnic’ out there! Here is a look at the wind chill factors for Saturday morning.

Even during the afternoon, temperatures don’t warm much! Highs only reach the middle 30s with wind chills below freezing! Limit your time outside Saturday if you can. Sunday afternoon looks milder!

Ben Smith