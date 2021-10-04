Update on the heavy rain threat this week

A Flash Flood Watch will go into effect at 1 am Tuesday morning and will continue through late Wednesday night! Tuesday will start off mainly dry before the steady rain moves in by late afternoon.

A cutoff low situated to the south of the region will act as a conveyor belt; ushering in warm and moist air into the region. This increase in moisture content will lead to a greater chance for heavy rainfall. Tuesday morning will start off mainly dry with, just spotty rain showers possible by the morning commute.

Greater threat for steadier rainfall will arrive Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible; this will lead to the threat of flash flooding. One thing to watch closely in any heavy rain pockets that could produce rainfall rates of one inch per hour. On average across northern Alabama, 1-4″ of rain is forecast. Latest model trends still hint in the best chance for heavy rain across northeastern Alabama. Rain activity will be less widespread heading into Wednesday afternoon.