Update On Severe Weather Threat This Week

The Weather Authority is monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms that will impact our area in two rounds this week. The weather we see early this week will help set the stage for this severe weather threat. We will see a strong south/southwesterly wind flow that will usher in warm air and an abundance of moisture into the region. The combination of daytime heating, moisture, and lift will help these storms develop.





Timeline of rain and thunderstorm activity

A cold front passage is expected on Wednesday evening, but showers and isolated storms will begin to develop on Tuesday evening. Rain activity and storms will become more widespread by Wednesday morning, some of these storms could be strong producing damaging winds. The best timing for the more severe weather will be during Wednesday afternoon and evening along and just out ahead of the cold front.



Wednesday weather threats

The Storm Prediction Center has our area at a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 5 being the highest) for the development of strong to severe storms. One threat we will see is damaging straight-line winds, with gusts of 60 mph or high possible, make sure you secure any outdoor decorations you may have. Another threat will be localized heavy rainfall. There will be an abundance amount of moisture for showers and storms to tap into which will produce heavy downpours. Another item that will need to be monitored is any flash flooding caused by multiple cells moving over a location.

New Year’s Day Severe Storm Threat

Severe storm threat for New Year’s Day

The New Year will start off with a bang for us here in the southeast with the threat of severe weather for the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has already noted the threat of a weather event for portions of the southeast Saturday and Saturday night. Well, above-average temperatures and plenty of moisture will support the development of strong to severe storms. At this vantage point, typical threats like strong winds and hail will be possible, though the environment will be favorable for tornadic activity.

We are still days away from this event, timing and specific impacts we will see here in the Tennessee Valley will become more clear as we get closer. Stick with the Weather Authority as we keep you up to date on the latest.