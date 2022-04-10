We will be ending this weekend with picture-perfect Spring weather across the Tennessee Valley! Hopefully, you are able to get out and enjoy it, because the nice weather is coming to an end. Multiple rounds of rain are forecasted to move through the region this coming week. On top of the rain chance, the Weather Authority will be monitoring the potential for strong storms by midweek!

Monday’s Rain Chance

Cloud cover will begin to increase Sunday night ahead of a frontal passage Monday. Make sure you grab that umbrella when heading out the door because rain showers will be moving in throughout the morning. Scattered showers will first arrive in northwest Alabama and then track towards the northeast. This first round of rainfall looks to remain on the lighter side, with the majority of the area seeing 0.25-0.50 inches. The majority of the area will turn dry by the afternoon, though an isolated shower or storm will be possible. Cloud cover lingers on Tuesday with isolated rain showers possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Interactive Radar

Midweek Storm Threat

The best chance for rainfall this week will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. A potent weather system will pass through the region leading to the potential of storms and heavy rainfall. A tight pressure gradient, thanks to a strong cold front, will lead to gusty winds at times at the surface. An unstable air mass in place combined with wind shear will support the development of thunderstorms.

Some of the storms that develop by Wednesday evening could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire area for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorm development. We are still days away from this event, so any small change in the track or timing of this frontal passage could shift the severe weather threat.

At this vantage point, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall will be our main threats. A moisture riched environment will support the potential to see 1-2 inches, with localized higher amounts possible. It is important to note that we are still days away from this weather event so the forecast is subject to change. Take the time now to prepare ahead of this event to make sure you have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings if they are issued!

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest details!