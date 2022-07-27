Well, there is no denying that we are currently in the dog days of summer here in the south! This week has been hot and humid with heat index values nearing the triple digits each day. Along with the hot temperatures, some have gotten in on pop-up showers and storms! This activity has been very hit or miss with brief downpours leading to localized heavy rain.

If you have yet to see any rain, have no fear! A frontal boundary will pass track through the region leading to a better chance for widespread activity! Most of the activity will occur during the afternoon and even hours on both Thursday and Friday. While most will see typical summertime storms, isolated stronger storms will be possible! The best chance to see the strongest storms develop will be along and head of the frontal passage Friday.

The main concerns from any storms that develop will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. The potential for small hail is low by not zero.

The rainy conditions will continue into the upcoming weekend! The above-mentioned front will stall out across the region, leading to an unsettled weather pattern. Showers and storms will continue heading into the weekend. The one thing to monitor will be the potential for ponding on roadways and the threat of flash flooding.

Stay weather aware this weekend if you have any outdoor plans! Download the Live Alert 19 app to stay up to date with the radar!