Unsettled Pattern Wednesday Afternoon & Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of our viewing areas under a *MARGINAL* risk of severe weather for Wednesday. Look for heavy afternoon and evening storms across the Tennessee Valley later today. These start in northwest Alabama this afternoon and track eastward through the evening. They could have a weakening trend as they move east. Either way, be prepared for heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning later on Wednesday.

4pm Wednesday

7pm Wednesday

Here is a closer look at the timing for Wednesday afternoon into the evening:

Thursday’s Storms

Thursday’s storms could be more widespread. We can’t rule out isolated activity in the morning. From lunch time through the evening, we will likely have widespread rain and storms across the Tennessee Valley. Futurecast shows a band of heavy of rain coming out of Tennessee into Alabama through the day.

Thursday Noon

Thursday 3pm

Rain chances decrease by the weekend. Temperatures rebound into the lower 90s with heat indices in the middle to upper 90s. This August has been back and forth with the heat and the rain. That trend continues over the next seven days.



