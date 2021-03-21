Unsettled Pattern Gives Us Another Round Of Storms To Watch This Week

This week brings more rounds of showers and storms, and we’ll have to keep an eye out for a severe weather threat yet again.

We’ll see a round of storms Tuesday, but at this point, those don’t appear to pose a severe weather threat. Our main concern comes Thursday.

A surface low moves northeast Thursday across the Mid-South into the Midwest. A warm front lifts north across the Southeast, bringing warm, unstable air in its wake. A cold front approaches from the west, triggering more storms. On a broad scale, severe weather looks fairly likely across the Southeast.

CIPS Analog Guidance suggests severe weather is quite likely across the Southeast, particularly Mississippi and Alabama. CIPS Analog Guidance uses model data, and compares that model data to what things looked like in the past. For Thursday, the numbers suggest this kind of pattern usually produces severe weather across the Deep South.

It’s still way too early to say exactly where the biggest threat for strong or severe storms will be Thursday, but it looks like it could be another day where we’ll have to be on guard. For now, confidence in severe weather here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee is low enough that we haven’t really included that severe weather threat in our forecast, that may change later this week.

