Unsettled Pattern Continues Through Saturday

The strongest winds are gone. The rain, however, is not. More showers are in the forecast through the afternoon and evening for the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures average in the middle 60s. It will be breezy at times, but not as windy as it was early Thursday.

High School Football:

Look for damp fields Thursday and Friday nights. Rain comes and goes through the evening. There will be rainy periods, there will be times where it’s just cloudy and damp. Either way, be prepared for a soggy forecast the next couple of nights!





Over the weekend, the weather slowly improves. There will be showers on Saturday, but mainly in the morning. Clouds hang tough Saturday afternoon with only isolated showers. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with the most sun. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Trick-or-treating forecast will be fine. Only a few showers Saturday night with a dry forecast on Sunday.





Rain totals will be around inch. Total accumulation is through Saturday. After that, we aren’t expecting anything. We’ll start November on the dry side!





College Football Forecast:

Alabama and UNA are off this week. Alabama A&M heads to Birmingham for the Magic City Classic. I will be cloudy and cool with only a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Auburn’s game looks cool and dry as they take on Ole Miss Saturday night in Auburn. The best forecast is for Georgia/Florida in Jacksonville. Temperatures top out on the lower 70s with lots of sunshine. You can watch that game here on News 19.





