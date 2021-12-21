Unseasonably warm Christmas Day expected but not the warmest on record

Temperatures by Christmas Day are forecast to be near 70 degrees in Huntsville which is unseasonably warm and more than 15 degrees above average. Even though it will be very warm, it won’t be the warmest Christmas Day on record. The warmest Christmas Day ever in Huntsville was 77 degrees from 2016.

The coldest ever was -1 degree back in 1983, the wettest was 5.34 inches and the snowiest, 2.5 inches from 2010. Records date back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

For Muscle Shoals, the warmest Christmas Day on record was 78 degrees from 2016. The coldest was one degree from 1983. The wettest was 3.5 inches and the snowiest was 2.4 inches from 2010.