The cold front that tracked through the Tennessee Valley Sunday evening produced thunderstorms but also led to an unseasonably cool start to the new week!

Behind the frontal passage, winds shifted from the southwest to the northwest surging drier and cooler air into the region. This drier air meant a drop in the dew point values and less humid conditions for the entire area.

The northwest breeze also helped usher in cooler air Monday, leading to an unseasonable start to the week. Normally this time of year high temperatures are well into the 80s to nearing 90 degrees. Many communities today remained in the 70s, with some even hovering in the low 70s.

The high in Huntsville reached 80 degrees today which is nine degrees cooler than normal. While it is certainly unseasonably cool for this time of year, it is not the lowest maximum temperature on record for June 12th. In 1992 the high only reached 71 degrees, while Monday wasn’t the coolest on record it still ranks in the top ten.

Temperatures Steadly Rise This Week

Temperatures Tuesday will once again be below-normal for this time of year with highs forecast to only warm into the upper 70s. Winds will begin to shift more out of the south-southwest Wednesday through the end of the week. This shift in the wind direction will usher warmer air into the region, leading to the return of near-average temperatures by Thursday!

While temperatures will once again be on the warmer side late week, that shift in the wind will also lead to an increase in moisture. The increased moisture content in the atmosphere means we will be feeling a bit humid and uncomfortable heading toward Father’s Day weekend!