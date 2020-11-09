Uncertainty Remains With Eta’s Forecast This Week

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eta is now in the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in the Florida Keys.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 7.jpg

Eta’s forecast remains a difficult one, with no real model consensus reagarding track at this time.

Eta is likely to maintain tropical storm strength in the coming days, or perhaps even strengthen a bit into a hurricane again. Eta’s current forecast keeps it in the Eastern Gulf over the next several days, threatening landfall in Florida, but high uncertainty remains with Eta’s forecast. The entire Gulf Coast should be monitoring Eta closely. You can keep up with the forecast track for Eta using the interactive map below.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo