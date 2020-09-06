Uncertainty Persists With Possible Cool-Down Ahead

The long range forecast remains frustrating late into the week. An upper level low looks likely to develop to our west, but exact positioning and strength is unclear.

As such, we’re seeing a very wide range in possible temperatures Friday into next weekend. Some models suggest a stronger upper low further east that would bring cooler air into North Alabama. Others suggest a weaker low further west, with high pressure over North Alabama keeping us hotter. Right now, we’re leaning just a bit warmer than the model blend, but we could potentially have to adjust temperatures up or down a good bit past Thursday. Stay up to date with the changes in the forecast by checking our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

