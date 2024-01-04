The Weather Authority team will be tracking rain moving in Friday night into Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain may occur and we’re looking at anywhere from 0.50 to 0.75 inches of rain with isolated higher totals of one inch through Saturday morning. Winds will also be strong, with gusts up around 30-35 mph with isolated higher gusts of 40 in the higher terrain.

Grab your umbrella if you’re heading out to the Havoc game or dinner Friday night. A few wet snowflakes may mix in with rain in cities on Lookout Mountain but that would be brief.

Rain and High Winds Monday Night Into Tuesday

Another low-pressure system will affect our area Monday night into Tuesday. Rain will move through and it could be heavy at times. Winds will also pick up, with sustained winds between 20-30 mph. Gusts could be up around 40 to 45 mph. You’ll want to secure any outdoor decorations that could easily blow away.

This type of wind could cause power outages and small tree limbs to come down. The higher terrain may see gusts of 50 mph. Rainfall amounts of two to three inches will be possible through early next week. Also, depending on how long the moisture stays around and cold air settles in, there could be some wet snowflakes in the higher terrain Tuesday night. Stay with the Weather Authority as we track these systems.