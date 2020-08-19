Two Tropical Waves Have Potential To Develop Into Tropical Depressions Or Storms In The Next Few Days

As expected, the tropics are becoming quite active now. There are currently 3 tropical waves the National Hurricane Center have noted have potential for further development in the next 5 days.

The storm furthest west, south of the Dominican Republic has been labeled Invest 97L. An invest is simply an area the National Hurricane Center has noted for the potential for tropical development. 97L is a fairly pronounced tropical wave skirting north of the Venezuelan and Colombian coastline.

97L is moving WNW right now just north of Venezuela and Columbia

97L is currently battling a bit of dry air, but in the next day or two, 97L will make a turn to a more NW movement towards the Bay of Campeche. As it does so, it will pull in a bit more moisture and vorticity which may allow the system to develop a closed circulation and become a depression or storm.

97L slows and makes a turn to the NW towards the Bay of Campeche soon

There’s still a good bit of uncertainty regarding exactly how this storm will develop, though. A trough will dive into the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the week. That trough brings us rain here in North Alabama, but it also could lead to wind shear around the Gulf, which not only would disrupt this system’s development, but could also pull moisture away from the developing system as well. The timing of 97L is crucial leading into the end of the week. If the system is slower, the trough will have opportunity to lift northeast, allowing for a more favorable environment in the Western Gulf of Mexico. A faster storm likely turns more towards the north into the Central Gulf where the environment would be less favorable.



A faster storm would have more shear to contend with due to a trough in the Gulf of Mexico. A weaker and slower storm could slide into the Western Gulf behind the trough in a more favorable environment.

A second wave given the Invest tag is 98L. 98L is a very broad disturbance that is a piece of what’s called the Monsoon Trough. There have been multiple areas of spin within this broad disturbance, and it has struggled so far to consolidate.

98L remains fairly broad and disorganized so far.

The broad nature of this system has caused models to struggle with forecasting this system’s movement and organization. Even 24 hour forecasts have struggled significantly. While satellite presentation shows what may be some consolidation of the disturbance, the low and mid level wave axes are displaced from each other, which should slow development today. This system is expected to slowly organize over the next 48 hours though, but long term, wind shear will likely limit development as the system moves northwest towards the Lesser Antilles and the Caribbean.

98L will have plenty of time before it approaches the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas though, which is time to organize and potentially find a few opportunities to strengthen. It’s unclear what kind of storm 98L could become, but it bears close monitoring over the coming days.

An additional wave is moving off the African coast today. While it may not organize much in the next couple of days, it will have some potential as it traverses the Main Development region over the next 7-10 days.

These waves are likely to continue coming off the African coast in the coming days as we head into the end of August and start September. September is usually the most active month in the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

