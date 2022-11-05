The hurricane season is quickly coming to a close at the end of November. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two area of disturbances that could form into the next named system.

The first area of showers and storms is currently located in the Caribbean; producing heavy rain in Puerto Rico. The environment will be conductive for development heading into the new week. This favorable environment is the reason why the NHC is giving the this area a 80 percent chance to strengthen into a tropical depression early this week. This is the main area to watch as it could impact the east coast.

The second area the NHC is monitoring is located in the central Atlantic. This area of low pressure continues to organize to the east of Bermuda. It could shortly form into a tropical system before shifting northward and impact a cold front.

The 2022 Hurricane Season will come to an end on November 30th. If the two areas of interest above strengthen into a system the names would be Nicole and Owen. Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information.