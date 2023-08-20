The activity in the Atlantic Basin continues to increase as two tropical systems formed Sunday.

Sunday morning, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season formed in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Emily has maximum winds of 50 mph and has shown signs of strengthening. This storm is continuing to track off to the west-northwest at 10 mph.

Emily will remain over open water during the coming days and will likely be downgraded to a depression by early Tuesday morning. With the track of Emily keeping it over open waters, it looks to bring no impacts to the east coast of America.

Late Sunday afternoon, the sixth named storm of the season formed in the Caribbean. Tropical Storm Franklin has maximum winds of 45 mph and is continuing to move off towards the west-northwest at 14 mph.

Franklin is forecast to bring heavy rain across portions of Puerto Rico before moving back over open water. Once moving back over open water, it could continue strengthening to a category one hurricane.

A Look At The Rest Of The Atlantic Hurricane Season:

It has been a busy start to the tropical season in the Atlantic. We are already down 6 named storms, before the season peaks later in September. The next name on the list will be Gret.

NOAA updated its predictions for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They are forecasting 14-21 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes, and 2-5 major hurricanes. The Colorado State University forecast has also been updated to 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. The average for the season is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

With El Niño conditions being limited, and abnormally warm sea surface temperatures in the Gulf and Atlantic, the forecast for the season has been increased to near or slightly above average.

