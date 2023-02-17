The National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed two tornadoes in Lawrence County, Tennessee from Thursday’s storms. Both tornadoes were EF0 with max winds of 85 mph.

One tornado occurred about five miles west of Lawrenceburg and had a path length of 3.7 miles and a path width of 150 yards. The second occurred near Ethridge, TN and had a path width of 200 yards.

The Weather Authority was on air as a tornado warning was issued for this part of Lawrence County.

When a tornado has been confirmed, our graphics system shows the polygon change from red to purple. Below are some pictures of damage near Lawrenceburg courtesy of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Courtesy of the Tennessee Highway Patrol

Courtesy of the Tennessee Highway Patrol