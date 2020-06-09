Two Chances For Stronger Storms Today & Wednesday

Cristobal still bringing rain bands – a cold front moves in Wednesday with more storms

Though Tropical Depression Cristobal is far away from the Tennessee Valley, rain bands continue to wrap around the center of circulation. Strong storms are possible again Tuesday with the potential for tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center has a sliver of northwest Alabama with a risk for severe weather.

Futurecast shows more heavy storms Tuesday afternoon.

Any of those storms will produce gusty winds and possible tornadoes. We’ll watch a cold front that will keep things unsettled on Wednesday. Rain chances are 40% both today and Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas along and east of I-65 highlighted for severe thunderstorms Wednesday. Gusty winds and possible tornadoes are the main threat. With a cold front, there could be some hail this time as well. Timing is tricky on this one. The later the front moves through (afternoon and early evening) , the greater the chances for severe storms will be. Let’s hope everything moves through in the morning to lessen our severe weather chances.

SPC for Wednesday

Futurecast showing heavy storms Wednesday afternoon. Any of these could be severe with gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes.

Futurecast for Wednesday afternoon

After this, the weather improves with drier air Thursday through the weekend.