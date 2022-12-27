Later this week you will be trading your winter coats and snow shoes for shorts and flip-flops, as temperatures climb into the upper 60s for daytime highs. Then, there may be a few showers to ring in the new year.

The weather pattern is about to take a flip later this week, as we turn much warmer than where we have been. Temperatures later in the week will climb to some 15 degrees above normal! Highs by Thursday will reach into the low 60s, with upper 60s possible by Saturday and Sunday.

This warmer weather also ushers in more moisture across our area. This combined with our next frontal system will lead to showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder over the New Year holiday weekend. Rainfall totals for Friday through Sunday look to come in close to one inch, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest on this upcoming pattern change.