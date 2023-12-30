The new year is almost upon us and the holiday weekend is not all bad, even if it starts off cloudy and cold. Much of Saturday will be on the cloudy side, this will keep temperatures down into the upper 40s through the afternoon. The winds will also be around 10 mph, making it feel even colder.

New Year’s Eve will start off very cold, with many locations dropping to or below freezing in the morning. It gets better quickly after the sun rises and temperatures start to warm up into the 40s, then into the 50s by the afternoon. It will be a cool, but sunny day across the Tennessee Valley.

As you get ready to celebrate the new year, a few clouds will start to build ahead of another front that will move across the area. Temperatures will be down into the 40s through the evening hours, then drop to the upper 30s shortly after midnight.

New Year’s Day will bring a chance for an isolated shower or light snow flurries in the morning. These flurries are nothing to get excited about, as moisture will be limited as the front comes through, and they will not amount to much. As the day goes on, it will turn partly cloudy with temperatures only warming into the middle 40s behind the front.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest updates on your holiday weekend weather.