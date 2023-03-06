March has started off on the active and mild side for all of the Tennessee Valley. While these temperatures have been pleasant, we shouldn’t get used to them, by mid-March cooler air arrives!

As we head into mid-March, a change in the weather pattern will lead to a drop in the temperatures. The ridge in control of the region will break down as a trough digs into the jet stream. This dip in the jet stream will be due to a strong upper-level disturbance tracking through the Great Lakes.

The dip in the jet stream will allow for arctic cold air to flow into the Tennessee Valley. This colder air from the north will lead to a fall in temperatures from March 11th through the 15th.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has forecast a 70-80 percent chance of seeing temperatures below average between the dates of March 11th and 15th. The average high temperature during this period is 65 degrees and the average low temperature is 43 degrees.

With the potential of colder air surging into the region, temperatures during the overnight period could fall below the freezing point of 32 degrees. If this were to happen, the area could experience a widespread frost or freeze.

Spring Freeze in the Tennessee Valley:

With the potential of sub-freezing temperatures next week there will be the potential for a widespread frost and localized freeze in our area. The average last freeze for the majority of north Alabama is mid-March, with the latest Spring Freeze occurring in Huntsville on May 7th, 1944.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information on just how cold we could get next week!