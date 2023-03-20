NEW MARKET, A.L – (WHNT) The month of March has been a rollercoaster when it comes to the weather. From near 80 degrees at the beginning of March to the most recent arctic blast, it has led to damage to some tulips at the Hubert Family Farms.

Tulip that was damaged by the freeze

Seth Hubert says that he “noticed some frost effects, some dropping of petals, discoloration, but not death yet.” The discoloration occurring on the tulips is due to the petals being dehydrated. The dryness of the petals will then lead them to fall off the tulip further damaging it.

The early variety tulips are the ones currently impacted at Hubert Family Farms, but the extremes this month have led to a difference in how they are blooming compared to previous seasons. While it may seem the field is bare in spots, that isn’t entirely true. Once warmer air arrives, the late variety of tulips will begin to bloom.

“There’s more of a gradual bloom so we are kind of in a weird limbo where we need a little warmth to get our late varieties to bloom and provide some more color to the field. “ Seth Hubert, Owner Hubert Family Farms

With temperatures forecast to warm into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees late this week, the late variety will begin to shoot up! This means more beautiful colors for you to choose from when you go to the farm. While the full-bloomed tulips are beautiful, Hubert recommends picking one that is in the bud stage and showing a little color.

“Especially now that these early varieties have experienced so much weather it is more pertinent to be selective on what you pick when you come into the farm than in a normal year.” Seth Hubert, Owner Hubert Family Farms

If you are interested in visiting the farm, they are open from 9 AM to 7 PM seven days a week. Along with tulip picking, they occasionally host events during the weekend.

To find more information you can head to their website, Facebook, or Instagram!