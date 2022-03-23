We ended up with plenty of wind and rain across the Tennessee Valley, but thankfully no tornadoes. Here are some of the wind gusts from Tuesday across the area.

Rain totals averaged around two inches. Some areas had a little more with others a little less. There were two bullseyes. One in Madison County including southeast Lincoln County with around 3″+ and another southwest across Marion & Winston Counties with similar totals.

Yellow/Orange Areas: 2-4″ Rain Totals

Here is a look at confirmed tornadoes across the region. This map is valid as of 1 am Wednesday morning. We will likely add more to this moving through Wednesday. Thankfully, nothing for us in the Tennessee Valley this time. Our severe weather season runs through May so we have a long we to go before things wind down.