Tuesday: still very hot with scattered storms

A few spotty storms Tuesday, highs in the 90s with a heat index as high as 104ºF

Huntsville International Airport topped out at 94ºF Monday making it 2021’s hottest day so far. Some scattered storms Tuesday keep us a little short of Monday’s heat, but it still gets quite hot: especially when you factor in the extremely high humidity.

Temperatures climb from lows in the 70s early in the morning to the low-90s by afternoon; the heat index rises to around 104ºF between noon and 5 PM. Some scattered afternoon/evening storms develop: mostly south of the Huntsville-Decatur-Shoals area.

This time of year it’s important to consider your pet’s health outdoors, too!

By late morning, pavement temperatures will be in the dangerous zone for bare feet and bare paws: potentially rising as high as 135ºF to 140ºF on blacktop asphalt in direct sunlight!

The rest of the week

The National Weather Service Heat Advisory when the heat index jumps to or above 105ºF for a prolonged period of time. That happened on Sunday, and we expect it again on several days this week:

Few if any thunderstorms develop because of a strong ridge over the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ridges do two primary things:

They make it hot!

They make it dry!

That happens because the ridge creates a sinking (downward) motion in the atmosphere. Since thunderstorms build from the bottom upward, it takes a significant kick from a storm system to overcome the downward force of a ridge.

A weak front moves into the area Saturday; a feature like that has the ability to kick start some storms, so be ready for more scattered, hit-or-miss, unevenly-spread downpours this weekend!

-Jason

