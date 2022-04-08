Tropical season is just a couple of months away and warmer oceans may be leading to an earlier development of tropical systems. For the last seven years a named tropical system has developed before the official June 1st start date of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Since 1901 Atlantic sea surface temperatures have risen a couple of degrees. Warmer waters will not only lead to earlier development of tropical systems, but also lead to stronger storms. Tropical systems need warm water to develop and strengthen. The warmer the water, the greater the potential for development and strengthening.

Due to the trend in earlier tropical systems, the World Meteorological Organization and the National Hurricane Center have considered moving the official start date of the Atlantic hurricane season to May 15th. For now, the official start date of the Atlantic Hurricane Season will remain on June 1st.

2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecasts are already coming out. One forecast from Colorado State University has 19 named storms. 9 of those are expected to be hurricanes, and 4 of those are expected to be major hurricanes. This is an above average forecast for the upcoming season. When the first storm of the season forms it will be named Alex.