Hurricane Danielle remains a hurricane as of Wednesday night, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is in the Atlantic and well east of Canada. It’s very impressive from a meteorological standpoint to see a storm maintain hurricane status this far north in latitude! It’s forecast to encounter shear and weaken to an extratropical system. This means it loses its tropical characteristics. It will be moving closer to Portugal in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl is also moving through the Atlantic.

Hurricane Earl has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to strengthen in the days ahead, possibly reaching Category 4 status. It’s forecast to pass just east of Bermuda as a major hurricane with winds of 111 mph or greater early Friday. Large swells from the storm will lead to a high risk of rip currents for Carolina beaches through late week.

We’re also tracking other areas of interest in the Atlantic. The red ‘X’ is one of them and has a 70 percent chance of developing into something tropical within the next two to five days. The yellow ‘X’ is a wave off of Africa that has a 30 percent chance of developing into something tropical in the next five days.