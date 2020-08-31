Tropics Look To Remain Active

The tropics look to remain very active right now. There are multiple areas of interest that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring.

The two most likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next day or two are a system off the coast of South Carolina and a system south of Hispaniola. Both of these disturbances have a high potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the coming days. The system off the South Carolina coast is moving northeast away from the Continental U.S., but there may be some impacts on North Carolina’s outer banks. The system south of Hispaniola is moving westward towards the Bay of Campeche. It’s unclear now whether that system will impact Central America, or slide into the Gulf of Mexico, but as we head through the next several days we’ll be watching both of those systems. Two other disturbances will bear watching in the Main Development Region in the Atlantic. Conditions aren’t overly favorable for those two disturbances for now, but if they can survive as they move west they could enter more favorable environments for development.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook