On Thursday, Colorado State University(CSU) released its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast. The new CSU forecast calls for a well-above-average hurricane season.

The new forecast from CSU calls for twenty named storms, ten hurricanes, and five major hurricanes. This is above the average of fourteen named storms, seven hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.

The new CSU forecast is similar to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast for the 2022 season. The NOAA forecast calls for fourteen to twenty-one named storms, six to ten hurricanes, and three to six major hurricanes.

Both forecasts call for an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season this year. The Weather Authority will keep you updated on the tropics.