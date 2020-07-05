Tropics Becoming More Active

Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. TD 5 is expected to form into Tropical Storm Edouard later today, but it won’t have any direct impacts on the United States as it lifts northeast.

An area of disorganized showers is expected to slowly organize and strengthen along the Gulf Coast and lift northeast towards the Carolinas as we head through the week.\

The National Hurricane Center notes there’s at least some chance this could develop into a Tropical Depression or storm as it moves northeast, although significant development is unlikely. This system will primarily be a heavy rain maker.

– Alex Puckett

