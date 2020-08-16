Tropics Becoming More Active As Peak Hurricane Season Approaches

As Kyle transitions to a post-tropical storm and Josephine slowly weakens with a northward turn towards Bermuda, the Atlantic Basin is still fairly active. A couple of disturbances in the Atlantic will bear watching over the next couple of weeks.

Those two disturbances in the open Atlantic are ones to keep a close eye on in the coming days. Right now, they aren’t in overly favorable environments for development, but that may change in the coming days. We’re beginning to approach the typical peak of the hurricane season.

All signs continue to point to an incredibly active next few weeks as we approach the peak of the season.

– Alex Puckett

