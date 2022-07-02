Early Saturday morning Tropical Storm Colin formed off of the South Carolina coast, becoming the third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

As of 4 AM Saturday morning, Tropical Storm Colin was located just about 50 miles Southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The storm was moving slowly to the Northeast at 8 MPH. It had maximum winds of 40 MPH and a central pressure of 1011 MB.

The track of the storm takes it along the coastline of the Carolinas and then out into the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted for portions of South Carolina and North Carolina.