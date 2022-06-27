The National Hurricane Center has designated an area of thunderstorms in the Atlantic as Potential Tropical Cyclone Two. As of Monday evening, the storm was located 670 miles east of Trinidad. The storm had maximum winds of 40 MPH, and a central pressure of 1009 MB, and was moving west-northwest at 15 MPH.

While the storm has tropical-storm-force winds, it lacks a defined center of circulation. By definition, a tropical storm must have a defined center of circulation and tropical-storm-force winds before it becomes a tropical storm and gets a name.

The storm will likely continue to strengthen over the next 48 hours and will be given the name Bonnie. A tropical storm warning was issued for Trinidad and Tobago, and Grenada. The storm’s motion will put it on a track south of the United States.