The Weather Authority has been keeping an eye on the tropics. We just had Hurricane Ian and now there could be more storms that are about to form in the Atlantic.

There are a couple of areas to watch in the Atlantic for potential development. An area of thunderstorms in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a 30 percent chance of development in 48 hours. In the next five days, there is a 70 percent chance that this area will develop into a tropical system.

The next area to watch is a little closer to home. It is an area of thunderstorms East of the Windward Islands. While there is a low chance of development for this area in the next 48 hours, there is a medium, or 40 percent chance that it develops over the next five days. This will be a system to watch closely over the next several days as it tracks towards the Caribbean Sea.

The Weather Authority will continue to keep you updated on the tropics.