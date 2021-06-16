Tropical System Brings Heavy Rain This Weekend

A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf will drift north over the next few days. This system is likely to develop into a tropical depression, or perhaps Tropical Storm Claudette, in the next few days. Regardless of how the system develops, the main threat this tropical system will pose is heavy rain. Some spots along the Northern Gulf Coast are looking at 7-12 inches of rain this week. Closer to home, this system will bring some rain over the weekend. Some embedded storms will be possible from Saturday evening through Sunday as well. It’s a bit too early to say with any certainty if those embedded storms would pose a severe weather threat, but that’s fairly common in landfalling tropical systems.

Beach weather!

Heavy rain is likely through the end of the week along the beaches in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Heavy surf and a high risk of rip currents will likely lead to red or double red flags along the Gulf Coast. Remember: double red flags means the water is closed to swimmers and waders.

Know the dangers of rip currents, learn the beach flag system, and keep up to date with the latest forecast and rip current conditions with our Gulf Coast Forecast page:

