Tropical Storm Zeta Forms In Caribbean; Will Impact Gulf Coast Later This Week

Tropical Storm Zeta has formed southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, and looks to continue to intensify as it slowly moves northward.
The storm’s current track would bring it towards the Central Gulf Coast by the middle of the week. Current conditions are relatively favorable for continued development in the Western Caribbean, but as the storm moves into the Gulf, conditions do start to become a bit less favorable for the storm.
Increased wind shear will likely weaken the storm some as it approaches the Central Gulf Coast later this week. Still, Zeta could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Keep up to date with the track of Zeta with our interactive map below.
Closer to home, a cold front and upper level trough will bring showers and storms later this week. We’ve got the latest on our forecast in our forecast discussion.
Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.
– Alex Puckett
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook