Tropical Storm Wilfred Forms In the Far East Atlantic – Gulf System Will Be Tropical Storm “Alpha” Soon

The hurricane season gets wackier! Wilfred forms in the far east Atlantic giving us the last name of the season. The Greek Alphabet is next!

Here is the track of Wilfred.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Wilfred Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL232020 1100 AM AST Fri Sep 18 2020 ...WILFRED FORMS IN THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC... ...GET OUT THE GREEK ALPHABET FOR THE REST OF 2020... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...11.9N 32.4W ABOUT 630 MI...1015 KM WSW OF THE CABO VERDE ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 17 MPH...28 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1008 MB...29.77 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Wilfred was located near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 32.4 West. Wilfred is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h) and this general motion is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, and weakening should start this weekend and continue into next week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).