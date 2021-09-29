Tropical Storm Victor likely to be named by Wednesday afternoon

Tropical Depression Twenty has formed in the eastern Atlantic Wednesday morning; about 535 mi off the coast of the Cabo Verde Islands. This Tropical Depression has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is continuing to move towards the W/NW at 14 mph.

This area is expected to strengthen to a Tropical Storm by this afternoon or evening and a hurricane in the next couple of days; Tropical Storm Victor. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect and the current track takes it off into the central Atlantic.